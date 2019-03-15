US Anti-War Movement on the Rise: No Trump War in Venezuela!

Senator Jeff Merkley introduced a Senate bill to block Trump’s path to launching a devastating military intervention in Venezuela.

Sec. Pompeo just hastily moved U.S. diplomats out of Venezuela without any notice – severing direct diplomatic ties in Caracas.

The U.S. has a horrifying track record of military interventions in Latin America.

A Trump-led deployment of troops, tanks, and helicopters in Venezuela would be an absolute disaster.

So we need to act fast to stop Trump from plunging into a terrible war of choice in Venezuela.

Trump has already set the stage to start a terrible war of choice in Venezuela.

He openly declared that “all options are on the table.”

His top adviser John Bolton was caught with scribbled notes about sending thousands of troops to neighboring Colombia — the perfect setting to start an accidentally-on-purpose clash that hands Trump an excuse for war.

And Trump even appointed despicable war crime enabler Elliott Abrams to run Venezuela policy. We’re talking about a guy who was not only convicted of lying to Congress about funding a right-wing coup in Nicaragua during the Iran-Contra scandal, but also personally helped cover up U.S.-backed genocide and death squads in Guatemala and El Salvador.

The House version of Sen. Merkley’s bill already has 53 cosponsors and in the past few weeks about this bill, and 24 more representatives have signed on since!

