„Hands off Venezuela“ Rally in Berlin on March 16 in Solidarity with the Protests in Washington DC and Los Angeles

On Saturday, March 16, people in Berlin say: HANDS OFF VENEZUELA“ and protest in solidarity with the thousands of people, who will march in Washington, D.C. and in Los Angeles against the Trump administration’s effort to engineer a coup in Venezuela and a new devastating war there.

Allies around the world supporting this policy. The aggressive policy against Venezuela repeats the ugly pattern of wars for regime change in the oil-rich countries of Iraq and Libya. National Security Advisor John Bolton is reading from the same script, declaring a “troika of tyranny” in Latin America (like the “axis of evil”) as a precursor for regime change first in Venezuela, and then Cuba and Nicaragua. Trump has always said that the “mistake” of the Middle East wars was that the U.S. didn’t “take the oil.”

It is time to stand up and with a clear voice say NO to the newest example of the “Monroe Doctrine,” which the U.S. government has used for over two centuries to repeatedly invade Latin America and Caribbean, control its politics and extract its resources.

The White House and its allies aim to overthrow the government of President Nicolás Maduro and replace him with Juan Guaidó. Guaidó is a U.S.-trained operative who was unknown to the vast majority of Venezuelans before he proclaimed himself president — at Vice President Mike Pence’s urging. Although Guaidó has the backing of Trump, the CIA, and the Republican and Democratic Party leaderships alike, huge numbers of Venezuelans have marched to reject this coup and defend their independence.

On March 16, people around the world and here in Berlin will again stand in solidarity with the people of the United States to say:

Hands off Venezuela!

NO to the coup — we do not have the right to select other country’s leaders!

NO to the sanctions, oil embargo and economic war on Venezuela that aims to cause suffering for ordinary people in the country.

NO to intervention and war!

