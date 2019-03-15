16. März 2019 – Proteste in Washington: Hände weg von Venezuela! Kein Putsch, keine Sanktionen, kein neuer Krieg der USA! (AnswerCoalition.org)

https://www.answercoalition.org/national_march_on_washington_hands_off_venezuela
Daniel Ellsberg, Jill Stein, Cindy Sheehan, Max Blumenthal, Ajamu Baraka, Medea Benjamin und Gloria La Riva sind nur einige der prominenten Redner des Nationalen Marsches „Hands Off Venezuela“ in Washington, der diesen Samstag um 12 Uhr stattfindet.
Am Samstag, den 16. März, werden Tausende von Menschen in Washington, DC, gegen die Bemühungen der Trump-Regierung protestieren, einen Putsch in Venezuela und einen neuen verheerenden Krieg durchzuführen. Die aggressive Politik gegen Venezuela wiederholt das hässliche Muster der Regimewechselkriege für Öl im Irak und Libyen. Der nationale Sicherheitsberater John Bolton arbeitet mit demselben Drehbuch und erklärt eine „Troika der Tyrannei“ in Lateinamerika (wie die „Achse des Bösen“) als Vorläufer für den Regimewechsel zuerst in Venezuela, dann in Kuba und Nicaragua. Trump hat offen bekannt, dass der „Fehler“ der Kriege im Nahen Osten darin bestanden habe, dass die USA sich „das Öl nicht genommen hätten“.
Es ist Zeit aufzustehen und mit einer klaren Stimme NEIN zu sagen zu dem neuesten Beispiel der Anwendung der „Monroe-Doktrin“, mit der die US-Regierung seit über zwei Jahrhunderten wiederholt in Ländern Lateinamerikas und der Karibik interveniert hat, um deren Politik und Ressourcen zu kontrollieren.
Das Weiße Haus will die Regierung von Präsident Nicolás Maduro stürzen und durch Juan Guaidó ersetzen. Guaidó ist ein in den USA ausgebildeter Mitarbeiter, der der Mehrheit der Venezolaner nicht bekannt war, bevor er sich selbst zum Präsidenten ernannte – und zwar auf Drängen des US-Vizepräsidenten Mike Pence. Obwohl Guaidó die Unterstützung von Trump, der CIA und den Führungen der Republikanischen und Demokratischen Partei hat, protestieren viele Venezolaner, um diesen Putsch abzulehnen und um ihre Unabhängigkeit zu verteidigen.
Am 16. März werden die Bürger der Vereinigten Staaten zusammenkommen, um zu sagen:
Hände weg von Venezuela!
NEIN zum Putsch – die USA haben nicht das Recht, die Führer anderer Länder auszuwählen!
NEIN zu den Sanktionen, Nein um Ölembargo und dem Wirtschaftskrieg gegen Venezuela, ein Krieg der darauf abzielt, den einfachen Menschen im Land Leid zuzufügen.
NEIN zu Intervention und zum Krieg der USA und ihrer Stellvertretern in der Region.
Unterstützer:
ANSWER Coalition
CODEPINK
Black Alliance for Peace
Alliance for Global Justice
San Francisco Central Labor Council
Popular Resistance
Cuba and Venezuela Solidarity Committee
Haïti Liberté
International Support Haiti Network
Popular Education Project
Abby Martin, journalist, The Empire Files
Dr. Jill Stein, 2016 Green Party presidential candidate
Dr. Jared Ball, Prof. of Communication Studies, Morgan State Univ.,
Medea Benjamin, activist and author, CodePink
Cindy Sheehan, activist and author, Cindy Sheehan’s Soapbox
Berthony Dupont, Director, Haïti Liberté
Mara Verheyden-Hilliard, constitutional rights attorney
Max Blumenthal, journalist
Ajamu Baraka, National Organizer, Black Alliance for Peace
Mike Prysner, Iraq War veteran, producer, The Empire files
Dr. George Ciccariello-Maher, author
Dr. Anthony Monteiro, Saturday Free School
Dr. Jodi Dean, author, Prof. of Political Science, Hobart & William Smith Colleges
Gloria La Riva, National Coordinator, Cuba and Venezuela Solidarity Committee
Kim Ives, journalist
Anoa Changa, host, The Way With Anoa
Dan Cohen, journalist and filmmaker
Chuck Kaufman, National Co-Coordinator, Alliance for Global Justice
Eugene Puryear, Stop Police Terror Project
Jeanette Charles, International Solidarity Liaison, Venezuela Analysis
Lucas Koerner, Editor and Analyst, Venezuela Analysis
Margaret Flowers, Co-Coordinator, Popular Resistance
Kevin Zeese, Co-Coordinator, Popular Resistance
Dan Kovalik, author and human rights lawyer
Mahdi Bray, National Director, American Muslim Alliance (AMA)
Brian Becker, National Director, ANSWER Coalition
615 U.S. West Coast Committee
A Call to Action on Puerto Rico
AFSCME 2401
ANTICONQUISTA
Arab Americans for Syria
Asheville Democratic Socialists of America
Australia Solidarity with Latin America
Baltimore Peace Action
BAYAN Pacific Northwest
Birmingham Democratic Socialists of America
Black Panther Party Alumni Association – LA Chapter
Canadian Peace Congress
Centro Autónomo de Albany Park, Chicago
Chelsea Uniting Against the War
Chicago ALBA Solidarity
Christian Network for Liberation and Equality
Clínica Martín-Baró (San Francisco, CA)
Committees of Correspondence for Democracy and Socialism
D19: FNRP/LIBRE, USA-Canada
Danbury Committee for World Peace
Democratic Socialists of DePauw
Eastern Masschusetts Pride at Work, AFL-CIO
El MAS Movemiento Al Socialism
Farabundo Martí National Liberation Front – Los Angeles
Movement for Social Justice – Venezuela Solidarity Campaign (Canada)
Freedom Socialist Party
Friends of the Congo
Full Rights for Immigrants Coalition
Genesee Valley Citizens for Peace
Global Women’s Strike
Grassroots Global Justice Alliance (GGJ)
Gray Panthers of Metropolitan Washington
Greater Boston Chapter of the Green-Rainbow Party of Massachusetts
Green Party of New Jersey
Green Party of Santa Clara County
Green Party US Peace Action Committee
GW Progressive Student Union
Houston Socialist Movement
Hugo Chavez People’s Defense Front- Toronto
Int’l Committee for Peace, Justice and Dignity
Interfaith Communities United for Justice and Peace
International Action Center
Internationalist Students‘ Front at GW
Jamaica Patriotic Movement
Juan Jose Gutierrez, director of the Full Rights for Immigrants Coalition
Korean Peace Alliance
La Voz de los de Abajo
Labor Fightback Network
Los Angeles Greens
Malcolm X Center
Malcolm X Grassroots Movement
March and Rally Los Angeles
March on the Pentagon
Massachusets Green Rainbow Party
Massachusetts Peace Action
Mobilization Against War and Occupation (MAWO) – Vancouver, Canada
Monmouth County Green Party
Movimiento 26 de Abril-Puerto Rico
National Lawyers Guild/L.A.
New Mexico Raging Grannies
NJ Anti War Agenda
North Alabama Peace Network
Office of the Americas
ONE DC
Party for Socialism and Liberation
Peace Action of San Mateo County
Peace and Freedom Party of California
People United Against Oppression
Pittsburgh Anti-Imperialist League
Pride at Work, Massachusetts AFL-CIO
Puerto Rican Nationalist Party
Radical Women
Revolution LA
Roofers Local 36
RootsAction.org
Samidoun: Palestinian Prisoner Solidarity Network
San José Peace and Justice Center
Seattle Anti War Coalition
Seed the Commons
SEIU International Lavender Caucus
SoCal 350 Climate Action
Socialist Coalition of North Georgia
Socialist Party of Ventura County
Socialist Rifle Association
Sri Lanka Peace & Solidarity Council
St. Pete for Peace
Stop the War Machine
Task Force on Americas
Tennessee Activist Coalition
The Peace House, OKC
Trabajadores unidos de Washington DC
Tribuno Del Pueblo
Unidad Latina en Accion
Union de Vecinos
US Dept Of Peace – Ojai
US Labor Against the War
Venezuela Solidarity Committee, Boston, Massacuestts
Veterans For Peace
Veterans For Peace Chapter 099
Veterans For Peace Chapter 89 Nashville
Veterans For Peace, Chapter 23, Rochester, NY
Veterans For Peace, Monterey Chapter 46
Virginia Defenders for Freedom, Justice & Equality
Washtenaw Reds
WESPAC Foundation, Inc
Wilder Utopia
WNC 4 Peace
Women In Black Lancaster
Women of Color in the Global Women’s Strike
Zimbabwe Pan Africanist Youth Agenda
Coleen Rowley (Apple Valley, Minnesota)
Dominic Moulden (Washington, DC)
Dr. Henry Clark (Richmond, Ca)
Elaine Kinch (Racine, WI)
Walter Lippmann (Los Angeles, CA)
Alan Minsky, Progressive Democrats of America*
Ann Wright, Retired US Army Colonel and former US diplomat*
Arnold Matlin, Rochester Committee on Latin America*
Bob Baldock, KPFA Radio*
Carolyn/Tom Horvath/Leonhardt, Hope House of Prayer*
Chris Agee, CovertAction Magazine*
Corry Hughes, For the People, By the People Indivisible North Country NH*
Danilo Udovicki, University of Texas at Austin, associate professor School of Architecture*
Dr Eulalia Reyes, Australia – Venezuela Solidarity Network*
Gar Smith, Environmentalists Against War*
Gayle McLaughlin, California Progressive Alliance*
Gerry Condon, President, Veterans For Peace*
Jan Corderman, WILPF US*
Jim Lafferty, Executive Director Emeritus of the National Lawyers Guild, Los Angeles*
John Beacham, Crashing the System Podcast*
Johnny Achi, Co-Founder Arab Americans for Syria*
Jon Flanders, Troy Area Labor Council, AFL-CIO*
Juan José Gutiérrez, Full Rights for Immigrants Coalition*
Julia La Riva, UTLA Teacher*
Lucy Pagoada, D19: FNRP/LIBRE, USA-Canada*
Madelyn Hoffman, New Jersey Peace Council *
Nancy Hansen, Washington Against Nuclear Weapons (coalition of WPSR)*
Nnennaya Amuchie, Black youth project 100 (BYP100) DC*
Susanna Cooper, Jemez Action Group*
Theresa El-Amin, Southern Anti-Racism Network*
Valerie Robinson, Stop Targeting Ohio’s Poor*
William Rood, Southeast MN Alliance of Peacemakers*