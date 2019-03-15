16. März 2019 – Proteste in Washington: Hände weg von Venezuela! Kein Putsch, keine Sanktionen, kein neuer Krieg der USA! (AnswerCoalition.org)

Daniel Ellsberg, Jill Stein, Cindy Sheehan, Max Blumenthal, Ajamu Baraka, Medea Benjamin und Gloria La Riva sind nur einige der prominenten Redner des Nationalen Marsches „Hands Off Venezuela“ in Washington, der diesen Samstag um 12 Uhr stattfindet.

Am Samstag, den 16. März, werden Tausende von Menschen in Washington, DC, gegen die Bemühungen der Trump-Regierung protestieren, einen Putsch in Venezuela und einen neuen verheerenden Krieg durchzuführen. Die aggressive Politik gegen Venezuela wiederholt das hässliche Muster der Regimewechselkriege für Öl im Irak und Libyen. Der nationale Sicherheitsberater John Bolton arbeitet mit demselben Drehbuch und erklärt eine „Troika der Tyrannei“ in Lateinamerika (wie die „Achse des Bösen“) als Vorläufer für den Regimewechsel zuerst in Venezuela, dann in Kuba und Nicaragua. Trump hat offen bekannt, dass der „Fehler“ der Kriege im Nahen Osten darin bestanden habe, dass die USA sich „das Öl nicht genommen hätten“.

Es ist Zeit aufzustehen und mit einer klaren Stimme NEIN zu sagen zu dem neuesten Beispiel der Anwendung der „Monroe-Doktrin“, mit der die US-Regierung seit über zwei Jahrhunderten wiederholt in Ländern Lateinamerikas und der Karibik interveniert hat, um deren Politik und Ressourcen zu kontrollieren.

Das Weiße Haus will die Regierung von Präsident Nicolás Maduro stürzen und durch Juan Guaidó ersetzen. Guaidó ist ein in den USA ausgebildeter Mitarbeiter, der der Mehrheit der Venezolaner nicht bekannt war, bevor er sich selbst zum Präsidenten ernannte – und zwar auf Drängen des US-Vizepräsidenten Mike Pence. Obwohl Guaidó die Unterstützung von Trump, der CIA und den Führungen der Republikanischen und Demokratischen Partei hat, protestieren viele Venezolaner, um diesen Putsch abzulehnen und um ihre Unabhängigkeit zu verteidigen.

Am 16. März werden die Bürger der Vereinigten Staaten zusammenkommen, um zu sagen:

Hände weg von Venezuela!

NEIN zum Putsch – die USA haben nicht das Recht, die Führer anderer Länder auszuwählen!

NEIN zu den Sanktionen, Nein um Ölembargo und dem Wirtschaftskrieg gegen Venezuela, ein Krieg der darauf abzielt, den einfachen Menschen im Land Leid zuzufügen.

NEIN zu Intervention und zum Krieg der USA und ihrer Stellvertretern in der Region.

Unterstützer:

ANSWER Coalition

CODEPINK

Black Alliance for Peace

Alliance for Global Justice

San Francisco Central Labor Council

Popular Resistance

Cuba and Venezuela Solidarity Committee

Haïti Liberté

International Support Haiti Network

Popular Education Project

Abby Martin, journalist, The Empire Files

Dr. Jill Stein, 2016 Green Party presidential candidate

Dr. Jared Ball, Prof. of Communication Studies, Morgan State Univ.,

Medea Benjamin, activist and author, CodePink

Cindy Sheehan, activist and author, Cindy Sheehan’s Soapbox

Berthony Dupont, Director, Haïti Liberté

Mara Verheyden-Hilliard, constitutional rights attorney

Max Blumenthal, journalist

Ajamu Baraka, National Organizer, Black Alliance for Peace

Mike Prysner, Iraq War veteran, producer, The Empire files

Dr. George Ciccariello-Maher, author

Dr. Anthony Monteiro, Saturday Free School

Dr. Jodi Dean, author, Prof. of Political Science, Hobart & William Smith Colleges

Gloria La Riva, National Coordinator, Cuba and Venezuela Solidarity Committee

Kim Ives, journalist

Anoa Changa, host, The Way With Anoa

Dan Cohen, journalist and filmmaker

Chuck Kaufman, National Co-Coordinator, Alliance for Global Justice

Eugene Puryear, Stop Police Terror Project

Jeanette Charles, International Solidarity Liaison, Venezuela Analysis

Lucas Koerner, Editor and Analyst, Venezuela Analysis

Margaret Flowers, Co-Coordinator, Popular Resistance

Kevin Zeese, Co-Coordinator, Popular Resistance

Dan Kovalik, author and human rights lawyer

Mahdi Bray, National Director, American Muslim Alliance (AMA)

Brian Becker, National Director, ANSWER Coalition

615 U.S. West Coast Committee

A Call to Action on Puerto Rico

AFSCME 2401

ANTICONQUISTA

Arab Americans for Syria

Asheville Democratic Socialists of America

Australia Solidarity with Latin America

Baltimore Peace Action

BAYAN Pacific Northwest

Birmingham Democratic Socialists of America

Black Panther Party Alumni Association – LA Chapter

Canadian Peace Congress

Centro Autónomo de Albany Park, Chicago

Chelsea Uniting Against the War

Chicago ALBA Solidarity

Christian Network for Liberation and Equality

Clínica Martín-Baró (San Francisco, CA)

Committees of Correspondence for Democracy and Socialism

D19: FNRP/LIBRE, USA-Canada

Danbury Committee for World Peace

Democratic Socialists of DePauw

Eastern Masschusetts Pride at Work, AFL-CIO

El MAS Movemiento Al Socialism

Farabundo Martí National Liberation Front – Los Angeles

Movement for Social Justice – Venezuela Solidarity Campaign (Canada)

Freedom Socialist Party

Friends of the Congo

Full Rights for Immigrants Coalition

Genesee Valley Citizens for Peace

Global Women’s Strike

Grassroots Global Justice Alliance (GGJ)

Gray Panthers of Metropolitan Washington

Greater Boston Chapter of the Green-Rainbow Party of Massachusetts

Green Party of New Jersey

Green Party of Santa Clara County

Green Party US Peace Action Committee

GW Progressive Student Union

Houston Socialist Movement

Hugo Chavez People’s Defense Front- Toronto

Int’l Committee for Peace, Justice and Dignity

Interfaith Communities United for Justice and Peace

International Action Center

Internationalist Students‘ Front at GW

Jamaica Patriotic Movement

Juan Jose Gutierrez, director of the Full Rights for Immigrants Coalition

Korean Peace Alliance

La Voz de los de Abajo

Labor Fightback Network

Los Angeles Greens

Malcolm X Center

Malcolm X Grassroots Movement

March and Rally Los Angeles

March on the Pentagon

Massachusets Green Rainbow Party

Massachusetts Peace Action

Mobilization Against War and Occupation (MAWO) – Vancouver, Canada

Monmouth County Green Party

Movimiento 26 de Abril-Puerto Rico

National Lawyers Guild/L.A.

New Mexico Raging Grannies

NJ Anti War Agenda

North Alabama Peace Network

Office of the Americas

ONE DC

Party for Socialism and Liberation

Peace Action of San Mateo County

Peace and Freedom Party of California

People United Against Oppression

Pittsburgh Anti-Imperialist League

Pride at Work, Massachusetts AFL-CIO

Puerto Rican Nationalist Party

Radical Women

Revolution LA

Roofers Local 36

RootsAction.org

Samidoun: Palestinian Prisoner Solidarity Network

San José Peace and Justice Center

Seattle Anti War Coalition

Seed the Commons

SEIU International Lavender Caucus

SoCal 350 Climate Action

Socialist Coalition of North Georgia

Socialist Party of Ventura County

Socialist Rifle Association

Sri Lanka Peace & Solidarity Council

St. Pete for Peace

Stop the War Machine

Task Force on Americas

Tennessee Activist Coalition

The Peace House, OKC

Trabajadores unidos de Washington DC

Tribuno Del Pueblo

Unidad Latina en Accion

Union de Vecinos

US Dept Of Peace – Ojai

US Labor Against the War

Venezuela Solidarity Committee, Boston, Massacuestts

Veterans For Peace

Veterans For Peace Chapter 099

Veterans For Peace Chapter 89 Nashville

Veterans For Peace, Chapter 23, Rochester, NY

Veterans For Peace, Monterey Chapter 46

Virginia Defenders for Freedom, Justice & Equality

Washtenaw Reds

WESPAC Foundation, Inc

Wilder Utopia

WNC 4 Peace

Women In Black Lancaster

Women of Color in the Global Women’s Strike

Zimbabwe Pan Africanist Youth Agenda

Coleen Rowley (Apple Valley, Minnesota)

Dominic Moulden (Washington, DC)

Dr. Henry Clark (Richmond, Ca)

Elaine Kinch (Racine, WI)

Walter Lippmann (Los Angeles, CA)

Alan Minsky, Progressive Democrats of America*

Ann Wright, Retired US Army Colonel and former US diplomat*

Arnold Matlin, Rochester Committee on Latin America*

Bob Baldock, KPFA Radio*

Carolyn/Tom Horvath/Leonhardt, Hope House of Prayer*

Chris Agee, CovertAction Magazine*

Corry Hughes, For the People, By the People Indivisible North Country NH*

Danilo Udovicki, University of Texas at Austin, associate professor School of Architecture*

Dr Eulalia Reyes, Australia – Venezuela Solidarity Network*

Gar Smith, Environmentalists Against War*

Gayle McLaughlin, California Progressive Alliance*

Gerry Condon, President, Veterans For Peace*

Jan Corderman, WILPF US*

Jim Lafferty, Executive Director Emeritus of the National Lawyers Guild, Los Angeles*

John Beacham, Crashing the System Podcast*

Johnny Achi, Co-Founder Arab Americans for Syria*

Jon Flanders, Troy Area Labor Council, AFL-CIO*

Juan José Gutiérrez, Full Rights for Immigrants Coalition*

Julia La Riva, UTLA Teacher*

Lucy Pagoada, D19: FNRP/LIBRE, USA-Canada*

Madelyn Hoffman, New Jersey Peace Council *

Nancy Hansen, Washington Against Nuclear Weapons (coalition of WPSR)*

Nnennaya Amuchie, Black youth project 100 (BYP100) DC*

Susanna Cooper, Jemez Action Group*

Theresa El-Amin, Southern Anti-Racism Network*

Valerie Robinson, Stop Targeting Ohio’s Poor*

William Rood, Southeast MN Alliance of Peacemakers*

Werbeanzeigen

Sharen mit: Facebook

Twitter

Tumblr

Mehr

LinkedIn

Drucken



WhatsApp

Pinterest



E-Mail

Gefällt mir: Gefällt mir Lade … Ähnliche Beiträge