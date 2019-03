Earlier, Swiss authorities denied having spoken to Juan Guaido after the opposition figure claimed to have held talks with the Swiss president on freezing Venezuelan state accounts in the country’s banks. As it turns out, Guaido was duped by the same pranksters who tricked Trump’s top aide on Venezuela into spilling the beans on Washington’s plans.

read the article here:

https://sputniknews.com/latam/201903141073228787-russian-telephone-pranksters-juan-guaido/

