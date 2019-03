featuring the voices of Roger Waters, Abby Martin, Margaret Kimberly, Medea Benjamin, Max Blumenthal, Eugene Puryear and others.

Join the growing anti-war movement. No coup, no sanctions, no war! #HandsOffVenezuela

Share this video far and wide!

Advertisements

Sharen mit: Facebook

Twitter

Tumblr

More

LinkedIn

Print



WhatsApp

Pinterest



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related