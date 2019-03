The report also revealed that the trucks were not carrying humanitarian aid but logistic material aimed to support the “guarimbas,” the opposition barricades that have caused many victims in past opposition protests.

Below you can watch a video of what really happened on that day:

https://www.telesurenglish.net/news/The-New-York-Times-Sees-the-Light-Opposition-Burned-Aid-20190310-0012.html

Advertisements

Sharen mit: Facebook

Twitter

Tumblr

More

LinkedIn

Print



WhatsApp

Pinterest



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related