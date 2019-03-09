U.S. Peace Council Venezuela Delegation Report back Call

Dear Friend of Peace and Justice,

The U.S. Peace Council has organized a Peace and Solidarity Delegation to Venezuela. The delegation, which includes 13 leaders of prominent peace, civil rights and women’s organizations in the United States and Canada, will be in Venezuela from March 10 to March 15.

The mission of the delegation is to convey the profound solidarity of the peace movement and the progressive people of the United States to the Venezuelan people, and to gather full range of concrete evidence about US manipulations, interference and sabotages against the Venezuelan government to be used in a nationwide campaign in the United States to expose the media distortions and lies that are aimed at misleading the American people.

In the morning of March 18, the delegation will hold a Press Conference at the United Nations to report back on its trip to Venezuela.

The U.S. Peace Council is also organizing a public conference call for the delegation to report back on its trip to Venezuela on March 18 at 7:00 PM.

We are inviting all defenders of peace, social justice, international law and national sovereignty to join us on this telephone conference.

The information for joining this call is provided below. You need to register in advance to join the call.

U.S. Peace Council Venezuela Delegation Report Back

When: Mar 18, 2019 7:00 PM Eastern Time (US and Canada)

You can use this link to register in advance for this meeting:

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.

Thank you.

