Mexican Envoy to UN calls for Dialogue in Venezuela – cannot be ruled out in any situation,“ „we want to find a peaceful solution (…) will only come with peace and dialogue.“

The new ambassador of Mexico to the United Nations, Juan Ramon de la Fuente, presented his credentials Monday to the U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, and confirmed that his country is committed to dialogue to solve the situation in Venezuela, regardless of the attitude of the U.S. President Donald Trump.

„Regardless of what Donald Trump says today, Mexico’s position will not vary with respect to Venezuela, which is to leave the door open to dialogue, which cannot be ruled out in any situation,“ De la Fuente said and recalled that „we want to find a peaceful solution (…) because impositions, sanctions, are not the best way (…) The solution will only come with peace and dialogue.“

