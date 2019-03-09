Attacks on Venezuela Lead to ‚Law of the Jungle,‘ China Warns (teleSUR)

„Each country’s internal affairs should be decided by its own people. External interference and sanctions will only exacerbate the tense situation, and allow the law of the jungle to once again run amok,“ Wang said and warned that “there’s already enough of such lessons from history, and the same old disastrous road should not be followed.“

The Chinese Minister also announced that China is willing to continue supporting the search for a political solution through peaceful dialogue between the Venezuelan government and the political opposition, in order to maintain the stability of the nation and the security of its people.

At his annual news conference Friday, China’s Foreign Minister, Wang Yi, stressed that his country favors the rules of international law, respect for the sovereignty of Venezuela and negotiations without foreign interference to peacefully resolve the situation of the South American country.

read more here:

https://www.telesurenglish.net/news/Attacks-on-Venezuela-Lead-to-Law-of-the-Jungle-China-Warns-20190308-0011.html#

