By Kevin Zeese and Margaret Flowers, March 7, 2019

We just returned from nine days in Iran with a 28-person peace delegation organized by CODE PINK. It is clear that people in Iran want two things:

To be respected as an independent, sovereign nation To have peace with the United States without threats of war or economic sanctions seeking to dominate them.

read the complete article here:

https://worldbeyondwar.org/iran-wants-peace-will-the-us-allow-peace-with-iran/

