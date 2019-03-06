Welche US-Kongressabgeordneten unterstützen die Beendigung der Kriege der USA

http://davidswanson.org/which-congress-members-support-ending-which-wars/

Yemen:

How the House voted, Feb. 13, 2019, 248-177, to end it: roll call.

How the Senate voted, Dec. 13, 2018, 56-41, to end it: roll call.

Both houses have to vote again, because the House didn’t vote in 2018 and added in unrelated nonsense in 2019.

Contact Congress.

Background.

Afghanistan:

Senators cosponsoring bill to end it.

How the Senate voted on Feb. 4, 2019, 70-26-4 to “express their sense” that it should keep going: roll call.

How you can support ending it.

Syria:

House members cosponsoring bill to keep it going.

How you can support ending it.

Korea:

House members cosponsoring bill to end the Korean War.

House members cosponsoring bill to prevent bringing troops home from Korea.

How you can support ending it.

Venezuela:

House members cosponsoring bill to prevent it being started.



Senators cosponsoring bill to prevent it being started.

How you can help prevent it.

Werbeanzeigen

Sharen mit: Facebook

Twitter

Tumblr

Mehr

LinkedIn

Drucken



WhatsApp

Pinterest



E-Mail

Gefällt mir: Gefällt mir Lade … Ähnliche Beiträge