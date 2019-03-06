Welche US-Kongressabgeordneten unterstützen die Beendigung der Kriege der USA

http://davidswanson.org/which-congress-members-support-ending-which-wars/
Yemen:
How the House voted, Feb. 13, 2019, 248-177, to end it: roll call.
How the Senate voted, Dec. 13, 2018, 56-41, to end it: roll call.
Both houses have to vote again, because the House didn’t vote in 2018 and added in unrelated nonsense in 2019.
Afghanistan:
Senators cosponsoring bill to end it.
How the Senate voted on Feb. 4, 2019, 70-26-4 to “express their sense” that it should keep going: roll call.
How you can support ending it.
Syria:
House members cosponsoring bill to keep it going.
How you can support ending it.
Korea:
House members cosponsoring bill to end the Korean War.
House members cosponsoring bill to prevent bringing troops home from Korea.
How you can support ending it.
Venezuela:
House members cosponsoring bill to prevent it being started.
Senators cosponsoring bill to prevent it being started.