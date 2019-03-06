«   |   »

Welche US-Kongressabgeordneten unterstützen die Beendigung der Kriege der USA

http://davidswanson.org/which-congress-members-support-ending-which-wars/

Yemen:

How the House voted, Feb. 13, 2019, 248-177, to end it: roll call.

How the Senate voted, Dec. 13, 2018, 56-41, to end it: roll call.

Both houses have to vote again, because the House didn’t vote in 2018 and added in unrelated nonsense in 2019.

Contact Congress.

Background.

Afghanistan:

Senators cosponsoring bill to end it.

How the Senate voted on Feb. 4, 2019, 70-26-4 to “express their sense” that it should keep going: roll call.

How you can support ending it.

Syria:

House members cosponsoring bill to keep it going.

How you can support ending it.

Korea:

House members cosponsoring bill to end the Korean War.

House members cosponsoring bill to prevent bringing troops home from Korea.

How you can support ending it.

Venezuela:

House members cosponsoring bill to prevent it being started.

Senators cosponsoring bill to prevent it being started.

How you can help prevent it.

 

Werbeanzeigen

Posted on 6. März 2019 at 16:24 in Allgemein   |  RSS feed

%d Bloggern gefällt das: