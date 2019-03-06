Stop #Killerdrones – Drohnen-Quilt Projekt @ Coop Anti-War Café Berlin

Several Occupy Wall Street kids from Florida got entrapped during the NATO protests in Chicago in 2012. Now they’re in prison, supposedly for planning to throw a few molotov cocktails at the meetings of the war-making alliance in charge of the brutal occupation of Afghanistan. They’re accused of terrorism, but I know who the real terrorists are:

Song by David Rovics

„Meanwhile In Afghanistan“

http://www.davidrovics.com

from Meanwhile In Afghanistan (double album), released January 5, 2015

Fifty heads of state came to threaten and to boastTo articulate their mission and together make a toastTo the new schemes they are hatching, to the next regime they’ll changeTo the next nation they’ll turn into a bombing rangeThey hyped it in the radio, newspapers and TVThe anarchists who’d come and destroy the cityThe anarchists who’d come, and the undercover copsThe old Chicago Red Squad and their psy-opsIt’s the cops who bought the petrol, the cops who bought the cansThe cops who brought it home, the cops who made the plansSo they got the terrorists they wanted and now they’re doing fineThey got the terrorists and they got the headlines

I wanna know who (3x)

Who is the terrorist?

Meanwhile in Afghanistan another family is dead

Wiped out in their sleep as they were lying in their bed

Wiped out of existence like so many are each day

This is liberation, so they say

This is liberation and in case you are unsure

The NSA will tell you if your thoughts might be impure

While the generals fly their Air Force all the way across the ocean

They’ll build military bases, drop bombs of all description

But if you drive from Florida to the city of Chicago

To pay a little visit to Mayor Rahmbo

Watch out for the cops who bring home the gasoline

And your apartment becomes a crime scene

Chorus

Meanwhile in Afghanistan a village has been hit

A wedding party transformed into a pit

Transformed into a graveyard for children, women, men

Transformed into a graveyard for empire again

A place where terrorists are born with every drone attack

A graveyard for the midwest boys never coming back

A graveyard for society, a graveyard for ideals

A place to bury all the hearts of anyone who feels

And at the meeting in Chicago they’ll talk of women’s rights

They’ll talk about the terrorists they’ve got within their sights

The terrorists abroad, the terrorists so near

The terrorists who grew up in a suburb around here

Chorus

Meanwhile in Afghanistan more protesters shot down

By NATO troops who had to prove it’s them who run this town

By NATO troops who have to show that they are in control

While it all comes crashing down in the countries that they stole

NATO troops committing war crimes every day

Ruling over nations in the old imperial way

The lying generals in Chicago with their satellites and tanks

Taking orders from their bosses, the oil men and banks

Taking orders from their bosses, looking suitably enraged

At terror foreign and domestic, real or staged

Whether led on by informants or just pissed off by the war

The terrorists are meeting behind closed doors

Chorus