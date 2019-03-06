LISTEN as Top Trump Aide Elliott Abrams talks openly during telephone prank about US Plans how to go deal with Venezuela

Vovan and Lexus, Russian telephone pranksters known for their trolling of politicians from around the world, have struck again, targeting US special representative for Venezuela Elliott Abrams to find out more about the US-backed effort to unseat that country’s legitimate government. Sputnik got ahold of the full audio from the talks.

The highlight of the pair of conversations was when ‚Maurer‘ asked Abrams about the chances of Washington following through with its threat to use military force to topple Maduro. Here is what he revealed:

„You know, we are not going to do that. Unless the regime does something completely crazy like attacking the US embassy. But our information suggests that people in the regime and in the military are actually nervous about a US invasion. And we think it is useful to keep them nervous, which is one reason why we will not say publicly ’no, no, no, this will never happen.'“

„In private briefings to members of Congress, this is exactly what I say to them, [that] ‚we are not trying to make you in Congress nervous. We are trying to make the Venezuelan military nervous. And we think that it is a mistake tactically to give them endless reassurances that there will never be American military action.‘ But I can tell you this is not what we’re doing. What we’re doing is what you see – financial pressure, economic pressure, diplomatic pressure, political pressure,“ Abrams said.

read the complete article here:

https://sputniknews.com/latam/201903061073002069-abrams-full-interview-audio/



Werbeanzeigen

Sharen mit: Facebook

Twitter

Tumblr

Mehr

LinkedIn

Drucken



WhatsApp

Pinterest



E-Mail

Gefällt mir: Gefällt mir Lade … Ähnliche Beiträge