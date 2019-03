At the tag end of the Michael Cohen hearing, when the windbags were all aired out and the reporters were framing the lede, the star witness leaned into his microphone and dropped a dollar’s worth of doom. „Given my experience working for Mr. Trump,“ said Cohen, „I fear that if he loses the election in 2020, that there will never be a peaceful transition of power.“ That woke me right up.

Read the Article →

https://truthout.org/articles/trump-may-want-to-be-president-forever-take-the-threat-seriously/

