One could end unconstitutional war waged by the U.S.

Ending unconstitutional war wouldn’t end all war. It wouldn’t have stopped the wars in Afghanistan or Iraq. But it would have stopped the wars in Libya, Syria, and Yemen, none of which were authorized by Congress. If more wars are more bad, then fewer wars are less bad. If you had five wars and could stop three and only have two left, that would be a big improvement.

This is a key reason why it’s so important now for Congress to assert its war powers in response to Trump’s threats to use military force in Venezuela. It’s not just about making crystal-clear that Trump is prohibited from using military force in Venezuela, as important as that is. It’s also about establishing a norm that when the President – any President – threatens to use force without Congressional authorization, Members of Congress immediately stand up and say: no, you can’t. Like they did in August 2013, when President Obama threatened to bomb Syria without Congressional authorization, but was blocked by Congress from doing so.

Minnesota Democratic Representative Ilhan Omar gets this. Last night, she wrote:

“Only Congress can approve military action in Venezuela. The Trump administration must respect the checks and balances provided by the constitution. For too long and in too many places, we have ceded our Constitutional authority over foreign intervention.”

That’s why Ilhan Omar is an original co-sponsor of CPC vice chair David Cicilline’s bill to prohibit any funding for the unauthorized use of force in Venezuela, which is expected to be considered by the House Foreign Affairs Committee next week.

