China Wants ‚Constructive‘ Help For Venezuela and opposes foreign interference in Venezuela’s internal affairs or use of ’so-called ‚humanitarian aid‘ for political aims.‘

Chinese foreign minister: Beijing opposes foreign interference in Venezuela’s internal affairs or use of ’so-called ‚humanitarian aid‘ for political aims.‘

Chinese officials say they hope the international community can provide „constructive“ help to Venezuela while respecting the country’s sovereignty.

China „hopes the international community can provide constructive help to Venezuela under the precondition of respecting Venezuela’s sovereignty,“ said Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

The comment was made Monday after two out of the four trucks with alleged „humanitarian aid“ from USAID, which were trying to illegally enter Venezuela, were burned at the border between Venezuela and Colombia. The burning trucks were on the Colombian side of the Santander Bridge that links it to Venezuela where opposition members have been leading violent protests.

China hopes Venezuela can remain peaceful and calm, the Foreign Ministry said, and reiterated Beijing’s opposition to foreign interference in Venezuela’s internal affairs or the use of „so-called ‚humanitarian aid‘ for political aims.“

Yi added: „We again call on the government and opposition in Venezuela to seek a political resolution under the framework of the constitution and law, and call on the international community to do more that really benefits Venezuela’s stability, economic development and improvement in livelihoods.“