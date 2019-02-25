US Senator Marco Rubio Posts Pic of Gaddafi’s Murder as Pompeo Says Maduro’s Days ‚Numbered‘ (Sputniknews)

US Senator Marco Rubio has tweeted two photos of late Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi – one showing him alive and well and still at the helm of the country, while the other featured his bloodied face as he was being brutally tortured before his murder.

Rubio’s post came amid reports that US Vice President Mike Pence is to announce „concrete steps“ and „clear actions“ to address the situation in Venezuela during a meeting with regional leaders in Bogota, Colombia on Monday.

In a parallel development, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Sunday that Washington would continue to pressure Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro until he understands that his days are “numbered”.

He told “Fox News Sunday” and CNN’s “State of the Union” that the administration would continue to support Guaido, and refused to rule out a military option.

read more here:

https://sputniknews.com/latam/201902251072707965-rubio-gaddafi-murder-pompeo-maduro-days-numbered/

