The 23rd nd Venezuela – US Coup Suffers Defeat In Venezuela, Protests Grow Against US Intervention (popularresistance.org)

The 23rd turned out to be a bad day for the coup. It could not have gone much worse. Guaido credibility is diminishing as is the entire coup project. Protests were excellent in the US and around the world.

Unfortunately, the US is not going to give up. The US has too many reasons to want to topple Maduro and put in place a puppet like Guaido — the oil, gold, oil and gas, important electronic minerals (needed for weapons) and the example of a nation refusing to be controlled by the US.

The US will not give up which means their only option is escalation. With John Bolton, Elliot Abrams leadership that means a path to a dirty war, „civil war,“ Colombian/Brazil war.

Here is how we reported on the 23rd. Thanks to Sarah Flounders and everyone else who helped make the movement role in this successful.

read the complete article:

US Coup Suffers Defeat In Venezuela, Protests Grow Against US Intervention

Werbeanzeigen

Sharen mit: Facebook

Twitter

Tumblr

Mehr

LinkedIn

Drucken



WhatsApp

Pinterest



E-Mail

Gefällt mir: Gefällt mir Lade … Ähnliche Beiträge