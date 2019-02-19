Hands Off Venezuela: Historic Stance at the United Nations against US Imperialism – Approximately 50 aligned states whose combined populations comprise more than half the people of the world now support Venezuela. (globalresearch.ca)

Approximately 50 aligned states whose combined populations comprise more than half the people of the world now support Venezuela.

In a spectacular display of solidarity and strength, envoys from approximately 50 aligned, are states whose combined populations comprise more than half the people of the world,such distant capitals as Beijing and Havana, Moscow and Tehran, Pyongyang and Caracas, Damascus and Managua and numerous other states stood together, side by side, in front of the United Nations Security Council, declaring their determination to protect the UN Charter and International Law, and holding sacrosanct the sovereignty and inviolability of each member state.

read the article here:

https://www.globalresearch.ca/hands-off-venezuela-historic-stance-at-the-united-nations-against-us-imperialism/5668780

Werbeanzeigen

Sharen mit: Facebook

Twitter

Tumblr

Mehr

LinkedIn

Drucken



WhatsApp

Pinterest



E-Mail

Gefällt mir: Gefällt mir Lade … Ähnliche Beiträge