CONTRARY CREATURES Berlin Bulletin No. 158 February 14 2019 – Victor Grossman

Has nothing been learned from the past? The USA has over 700 bases in a ring around Russia and an armament budget higher than China, Russia, France, Britain, Germany, India and Turkey combined. In 2017 the 29 NATO members spent $881 billion on arms, almost 16 times as much as Russia, which can hardly plan any aggression. But what could a single spark mean in the present confrontation, one false move in Estonia, the Ukraine, Syria?

read the article here: https://victorgrossmansberlinbulletin.wordpress.com/2019/02/14/contrary-creatures/

