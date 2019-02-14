BBC Producer Says Footage of Alleged Gas Attack Victims in Syria’s Douma Staged

Riam Dalati, a BBC Syria producer, has said that the footage of people being treated after an alleged chemical weapons attack in the Syrian city of Douma was staged.

Dalati wrote on Twitter on Wednesday that the issue had been investigated for six months.

The journalist pointed out that no fatalities had occurred at the hospital, adding that the attack in Douma had happened but sarin had not been used there. However, Dalati noted that the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) would look into whether chlorine was used at the scene.

https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/201902141072399864-syria-douma-gas-attack-vicitms-footage-hoax/