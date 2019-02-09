Venezuela – U.S. Aid Gambit Fails – War Plans Lack Support (informationclearinghouse.info)

A day after the U.S. coup attempt in Venezuela the U.S. game plan was already quite obvious:

The opposition in Venezuela will probably use access to that ‚frozen‘ money to buy weapons and to create an army of mercenaries to fight a ‚civil‘ war against the government and its followers. Like in Syria U.S. special forces or some CIA ‚contractors‘ will be eager to help. The supply line for such a war would most likely run through Colombia. If, like 2011 in Syria, a war on the ground is planned it will likely begin in the cities near that border.

http://www.informationclearinghouse.info/51062.htm

