Talk Nation Radio: Lee Camp on Venezuela and Declaring Himself Governor of Idaho (World Beyond War)

Lee Camp is the head writer and host of the TV show “Redacted Tonight with Lee Camp” on RT America, which is watched by millions around the world. He’s a former contributor to The Onion, former staff humor writer for the Huffington Post, and had a hit web series called “Moment of Clarity.” He’s toured the country and the world with his fierce brand of standup comedy, and George Carlin’s daughter Kelly said he’s one of the few comics keeping her father’s torch lit. Among his top accolades, he’s also had smear pieces done about him by the New York Times and NPR’s Weekend Edition.

