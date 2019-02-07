Legendary soccer star Diego Maradona supports Venezuelan President Nicolás #Maduro.

Diego Maradona, the legendary former Argentine soccer star and currently coach of Dorados de Sinaloa in Mexico, has posted a photo on his Instagram account and expressed his support for Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

„I will not change. Today more than ever I am in solidarity with President @NicolasMaduro. Venezuela! I love you! „Diego Maradona wrote.

The football star had already expressed his support for the Chavez government on several occasions and had participated in the campaign for Nicolás Maduro in the last elections.

