‘Leave the Venezuelan people alone’: Roger Waters calls US actions ‘insanity’

Former Pink Floyd frontman Roger Waters has lashed out at the US government for destroying “real democracy” in Venezuela, calling for an end to “Trump’s coup” in the Latin American country.

The legendary rock musician expressed his outrage at how the US is treating Venezuela on Twitter and Facebook, demanding that Washington leave the people there alone.

“They have a real democracy, stop trying to destroy it so that the 1% can plunder their oil,” the former Pink Floyd bassist and co-lead vocalist wrote on Sunday. He also posted a leaflet titled “Stop Trump’s coup in Venezuela,” which called for an “emergency demonstration” in front of the US Mission to the UN in New York.

