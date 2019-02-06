US ‘Regime Changes’: The Historical Record – By Prof. James Petras (Global Research)

As the US strives to overthrow the democratic and independent Venezuelan government, the historical record regarding the short, middle and long-term consequences are mixed.

We will proceed to examine the consequences and impact of US intervention in Venezuela over the past half century.

We will then turn to examine the success and failure of US ‘regime changes’ throughout Latin America and the Caribbean.

read the article here:

https://www.globalresearch.ca/us-regime-changes-historical-record/5667692

