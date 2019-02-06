The US is using Color Revolution Strategies In Venezuela – by Kevin Zeese

Those in solidarity with Venezuela and opposed to US imperialist regime change need to understand what is planned in the US/oligarch coup so we can innoculate the US public to the misinformation that is going to be widespread.

We interviewed Dan Cohen who wrote a great article with Max Blumenthal on the ten-year effort by US regime change operatives to train the coup president Guaido, see The Making of Juan Guaidó: How the US Regime Change Laboratory Created Venezuela’s Coup Leader. Margaret Flowers and I interviewed Cohen on our podcast, one thing we learned was that there are 1,000 CANVAS operatives in Venezuela. CANVAS got its start with US-funded and organized color revolutions in the Soviet bloc. Cohen got this information from the person in Florida paying for them – a former president of the Venezuelan oil company before it was made into a publicly owned company. Listen to the podcast here, The Rise Of A Fake President In Venezuela.

The coup campaigners are using color revolution strategies in Venezuela. They are in the midst of a humanitarian aid campaign against Venezuela, an excuse for humanitarian intervention. See Venezuela: US Pursuing Humanitarian Aid Path To War . That’s right the US conducts an escalating economic war since 2004, starves the economy and brings suffering to the people and then „saves them“ with humanitarian assistance. Grotesque. The US as a humanitarian savior is the narrative they are going to try and sell the US public and the world. It is a bubble of BS that needs to be pierced.

One of the tactics will be to set up „humanitarian pathways“ in Venezuela. They intend to get the people protesting for humanitarian aid (of course it will be a subset of people who are involved in this fake coup and oppose Maduro, but the crowds will look large). Those CANVAS organizers are very likely in the process of doing that organizing right now. One news report said this would begin after February 12.

One goal of the humanitarian aid gimmick is to divide the military, i.e. make them choose between staying loyal to Maduro and fighting US imperialism or getting aid to people in Venezuela who are struggling. Color Revolution strategists know that dividing the military from the president is the most important ingredient to a successful regime change operation. It increases the success of the regime change significantly.

Those opposed to US domination of Venezuela need to be ready for this as the media is likely to be filled with images of Venezuelans calling for humanitarian aid. This will confuse people who do not realize this is orchestrated by US/oligarch regime change campaigners. This tactic will not be easy for Venezuela to combat. They are going to need a lot of help fighting back against US imperialism and an oligarch coup disguised as a people’s revolt. Please share this with people who oppose US imperialism in Venezuela and elsewhere.

