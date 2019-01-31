Support for Venezuela is growing: Now the African Union Supports Maduro

The Venezuelan Foreign Ministry said that the African Union had expressed its support for President Nicolas Maduro.

„Deputy Chairperson of the African Union, Thomas Kwesi Quartey, has sent a message of solidarity with the people of Venezuela and of support for constitutional president Nicolas Maduro,“ the Venezuelan Foreign Ministry wrote on Twitter.. The message had been handed over to the Venezuelan authorities through the country’s ambassador to Ethiopia, the ministry added.

Russia, Cuba, China, Turkey and Iran have given Maduro’s government full support.

Uruguay’s Foreign Ministry issued a statement on the upcoming international conference on the current political crisis in Venezuela, which is to take place in Montevideo on 7 February. The initiative was suggested by Uruguay and Mexico.

Later Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador called for a dialogue between the sides to the Venezuelan crisis without setting any conditions.

