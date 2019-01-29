US threatens ‘serious consequences’ if Venezuela arrests ‘president’ Guaido (RT)

National Security Advisor John Bolton has threatened the government in Caracas that he denounced as “illegitimate” not to lay a finger on Juan Guaido, the opposition figure Washington considers to be Venezuela’s president.

“Let me reiterate – there will be serious consequences for those who attempt to subvert democracy and harm Guaido,” Bolton tweeted on Tuesday, addressing the “illegitimate former” attorney general of Venezuela who he said threatened the self-proclaimed president. https://www.rt.com/news/450090-bolton-guaido-venezuela-threat/

