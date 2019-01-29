‘Cynical’ US sanctions meant to confiscate Venezuela’s assets – Lavrov (RT)

Sergey Lavrov slammed the US sanctions against Venezuela, calling them “cynical”, as Washington froze the $7 billion assets of the state-run oil company PDVSA and its US subsidiary Citgo. Moscow’s top diplomat implied that the White House is pursuing vested interests in Venezuela.

“US companies operating in Venezuela are excluded from the sanctions regime. Simply put they want to overthrow the government and gain profits at the same time,” the Russian diplomat said.

Lavrov believes that what the US is doing is simply trying to confiscate Venezuela’s money under the guise of sanctions, noting that the US “has experience” in such “illegal” affairs, giving Iraq, Libya, Iran, Cuba, Nicaragua, and Panama as examples.

https://www.rt.com/news/450057-cynical-sanctions-us-lavrov-venezuela/

