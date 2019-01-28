INFO / LINKS: What we need to know about the ongoing Coup against Venezuela

U.S. Peace Council — January 26, 2019
Stop the US-Led Coup Against Venezuela!
Petitions and Condemnations Are Not Enough
The US Peace Movement Must Act Decisively!
Mass Mobilization to Oppose NATO, War & Racism
Venezuela: What activists need to know abbout the US-led Coup
US-Venezuela Solidarity
Venezuela Solidarity Campaign
Russia Today
teleSUR english
The Real News Network
Venezuela: Is President Maduro ‚illegitimate‘? 10 facts to counter the lies
Bank of England Refuse to Return US$1.2B Venezuelan Gold – U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and national security advisor John Bolton, pressured their British counterparts to freeze the Venezuelan assets – supported by opposition lawmaker Juan Guaido. www.telesurenglish.net
Venezuela Propaganda Debunked – People Are Against Coup
How can crisis in Venezuela be resolved & how will it be? RT speaks to frmr UN special rapporteur
Abby Martin Fact-Checks „No Free Press in Venezuela“ Claim
Former special rapporteur Alfred de Zayas, UN has told The Independent the US sanctions on the country are illegal – could amount to “crimes against humanity” under international law.- “economic warfare against Venezuela is hurting the economy and killing Venezuelans.“ ‘Modern-day economic sanctions and blockades are comparable with medieval sieges of towns’ – youtube.com and independent.co.uk