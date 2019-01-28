INFO / LINKS: What we need to know about the ongoing Coup against Venezuela

U.S. Peace Council — January 26, 2019

Stop the US-Led Coup Against Venezuela!

Petitions and Condemnations Are Not Enough

The US Peace Movement Must Act Decisively!

https://uspeacecouncil.org

Mass Mobilization to Oppose NATO, War & Racism

http://nepajac.org/venzuelasolicarityevents.htm

Venezuela: What activists need to know abbout the US-led Coup

https://popularresistance.org

US-Venezuela Solidarity

https://us-venezuelasolidarity.org

Venezuela Solidarity Campaign

https://www.venezuelasolidarity.co.uk

Russia Today

https://www.rt.com

https://www.youtube.com/user/RussiaToday

https://www.youtube.com/user/RTAmerica

teleSUR english

https://www.telesurenglish.net

https://www.youtube.com/user/telesurenglish

The Real News Network

https://www.youtube.com/user/TheRealNews

Venezuela: Is President Maduro ‚illegitimate‘? 10 facts to counter the lies

https://www.greenleft.org.au

Bank of England Refuse to Return US$1.2B Venezuelan Gold – U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and national security advisor John Bolton, pressured their British counterparts to freeze the Venezuelan assets – supported by opposition lawmaker Juan Guaido. www.telesurenglish.net

Venezuela Propaganda Debunked – People Are Against Coup

https://www.youtube.com

How can crisis in Venezuela be resolved & how will it be? RT speaks to frmr UN special rapporteur

https://www.youtube.com

Abby Martin Fact-Checks „No Free Press in Venezuela“ Claim

youtube.com

Former special rapporteur Alfred de Zayas, UN has told The Independent the US sanctions on the country are illegal – could amount to “crimes against humanity” under international law.- “economic warfare against Venezuela is hurting the economy and killing Venezuelans.“ ‘Modern-day economic sanctions and blockades are comparable with medieval sieges of towns’ – youtube.com and independent.co.uk

Advertisements

Sharen mit: Facebook

Twitter

Tumblr

Mehr

LinkedIn

Drucken



WhatsApp

Pinterest



E-Mail

Gefällt mir: Gefällt mir Lade … Ähnliche Beiträge