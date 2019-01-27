Venezuela: What activists need to know abbout the US-led Coup (Popular Resistance)

Two things stand out about the US coup in Venezuela. First, it is unusually open. Typically, the US tries to hide its coups. Second, the coup is built on a series of obvious falsehoods, yet the bi-partisans in Washington, with a few exceptions, keep repeating them.

First, we will correct the falsehoods so readers are all working from the same facts. Second, we will describe how this coup is being defeated. It will be another major embarrassment for the Trump administration and US foreign policy.

read moere here:

https://popularresistance.org/venezuela-what-activists-need-to-know-about-the-us-led-coup/

