Venezuela – The U.S. Game Plan For ‚Regime Change‘ And How To Respond To It

Yesterday the U.S. recognized a right-wing `leader of the opposition` in Venezuela Juan Guaido as the president of the country. A number of right-wing led countries in South America joined in that move. Cuba, Bolivia and Mexico rejected it. Russia, China, Iran and Turkey continue to support the the government of the elected President Nicolas Maduro and spoke out against the coup attempt. The European Union has no united opinion with the neo-liberal led France being pro-coup and Spain standing against it….More than 300 billion barrels of oil, the biggest oil reserves in the world, are at stake. U.S: stooge Guaido promises to change Venezuela`s oil law to the advantage of the U.S., while the Bolivarian government uses the oil to support the poor.

read more

https://www.moonofalabama.org/2019/01/venezuela-the-us-game-plan-and-how-to-respond-to-it.html

