US recalls ‘non-essential’ diplomats from Venezuela, but vows to keep embassy open

The US has ordered all “non-essential” diplomats and embassy staff to leave Venezuela “for security reasons” after Nicolas Maduro cut diplomatic ties with Washington over its recognition of an opposition leader as president.

The State Department has also warned US citizens in Venezuela that they should “strongly consider” leaving the country, after Maduro said the US should pull their staff out of Caracas “if they had any sense.” weiter hier: https://www.rt.com/news/449653-us-recalls-some-venezuela-diplomats/

