A Call for International Solidarity with Russia, Syria, Iran, China, Venezuela, Cuba, Bolivia, Palestine and all nations that stand for Peace & Diplomacy.

Our world stands at a critical and dangerous juncture. The destructive policy of unilateral military intervention and illegal regime change promoted and practiced by the U.S., NATO and its allies has led to the possibility of a military confrontation between nuclear-armed nations that could trigger a new World War.

Based on our original 2016 Multipolar Declaration against War, this is an urgent call to all nations, organizations, movements and individuals worldwide, to support the principles of peace and sovereignty. We must join together as an international network that seeks to avert disaster by strengthening Multipolar cooperation, diplomacy, the rule of law, and truth in media – categorically rejecting interventionism and unilateral aggression.

The West‘s aggressive propaganda campaign against Russia and its other perceived enemies has reached dangerous proportions.

The current tensions over unproven allegations from the West blaming Russia of using nerve agents, or the Syrian government of using chemical weapons against their own people, and against Iran to still work on a nuclear weapons program, continues to escalate into an international crisis with severe global consequences.

Despite no evidence to back their accusations, an international alliance of Western governments, Mainstream Media, disingenuous NGO‘s and other entities continues to increasingly support the use of threats, sanctions and even military attacks against sovereign nations with no end in sight.

This deceptive smear campaign is only the latest in the West‘s ongoing information war against not only Russia, but also Syria, China, Iran, Venezuela, North Korea, Cuba and other targeted nations that dare to exercise their own sovereignty.

This propaganda war is also most dramatically manifested in Syria where the West has repeatedly accused Russia of helping theSyrian government ‘‘gas its own people‘‘ and ‘‘target civilians,‘‘ despite no investigations being carried out and no evidenceforthcoming. The US, the UK and France have even conducted military strikes using alleged chemical weapon attacks by Damascusas a pretext. Everything points to a choreographed script to impugn both Moscow and Damascus as rogue states and internationalpariahs.

Whether branding any targeted nations ‘‘undemocratic regimes‘‘ ruled by ‘‘murderous dictators,‘‘ or falsely accusing them of ‘‘meddling,‘‘ ‘‘aggression‘‘ or ‘‘genocide,‘‘ this pattern of demonization through the use of disinformation and outright blatant lies is fed to the public to advance the West‘s true objective: global hegemony.

The West‘s outrageous duplicity and reckless provocations risk pushing the world toward a dangerous new Cold War, or worse, a direct military confrontation that could spiral out of control and inadvertently lead to nuclear war and global annihilation.

In light of these grave dangers to humanity, We, as concerned global citizens, are taking a stand and calling for all peace-loving individuals, groups, organizations, political entities and nations worldwide to:

Express strong, solidarity and support for Russia, China, Iran, Syria, Iraq, Venezuela, Bolivia, Cuba, Palestine, and any other nations targeted by Western aggression. Though the policies of these nations are open to criticism, fairness must be applied equally, and the sovereignty of all nations must always be respected.



Strongly support and endorse the state media networks of Russia, China, Iran, Venezuela, Bolivia (i.e. Russia’s RT News, New China TV, Iran’s Press TV, HispanTV, and Latin America’s TelesurTV) and other resistant nations. Though imperfect, it is of utmost importance to promote these and other international media viewpoints outside of the Western MSM narrative.



Strongly support and promote reputable and respected alternative media sources and independent journalists, including the few courageous journalists who are still working within the mainstream media, in order to counter the MSM‘s worldwide propaganda machine and break its hegemony and its narratives and censorship.



Categorically oppose and firmly denounce the reckless, illegal behavior from the West and its allies in the MSM that vilifies sovereign nations and world leaders to promote regime change and incite worldwide conflict.



Oppose the manipulation of media by the MSM, the criminalization of dissent and free speech, and the growing practice of censorship on the internet by social media companies at the behest of Western governments.



Demand that all Western-allied nations and their leaders respect and follow international law and the principles of sovereignty, non-interference and non-aggression, as indicated by the UN Charter.



Support, strengthen and promote organizations, multilateral institutions and global alliances outside the orbit of the West‘s influence that promote international peace, cooperation, diplomacy and development (BRICS, EEU, SCO, AIIB, NAM (Non Alligned Movement), ALBA, CELAC, etc).

This call for solidarity is meant to build new roads of communication and cooperation, and to empower nations and the public with vital, critical information in order to counter the intense disinformation campaign that MSM and the West have initiated.

Drawing from the lessons of colonialism and war, it is more urgent than ever to stand united with all nations that oppose militarism, fascism & racism.

In solidarity, we wish to amplify the message of peace and justice, in order to counter the rogue forces of Western hegemony, and bring about a transition to a multipolar world where all nations and peoples can live together in harmony.

published @ Coop Anti-War Cafe Berlin by Heinrich Buecker, Al Leger & Elke Zwinge-Makamizile, April 6, 2018

