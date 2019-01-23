U.S. Vice President Mike Pence released a video message in support of the Venezuelans protesters and underline US backing for opposition leader Juan Guaido. – Denouncing Maduro as “a dictator with no legitimate claim to power” who has “never won the presidency in a free and fair election,”

US Vice President Mike Pence released a video message reaffirming unwavering support for a regime change in Venezuela. Denouncing Maduro as “a dictator with no legitimate claim to power” who has “never won the presidency in a free and fair election,” Pence declared that time has come for the Venezuelan people to take the matters into their own hands, in a speech peppered with Spanish phrases.

“The United States supports the courageous decision by Juan Guaidó, the president of National Assembly, to assert that body’s constitutional powers, declare Maduro a usurper and call for the establishment of a transitional government,” Pence said.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PKa6avj3V3o

