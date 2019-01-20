The Vice President’s Men – GHW Bush’s Covert Take-over of Ronald Reagan’s Foreign Policy: Spies, Hidden Wars, Assassinations and Secret Operations. – By Seymour M. Hersh

During Reagan’s presidency, GHW Bush emerged — by default and very much in private — as the most important decision-maker in America’s intelligence world. „He controlled the strings,“ the officer said. „We ran small, limited operations that were discreet, with a military chain of command.“ Congress, and the Constitution, were at first no more of an obstacle to Bush’s covert operations than the press. The one member of Congress who knew what was going on was „Poppy“ Bush’s colleague, Dick Cheney.

read the article here:

https://www.lrb.co.uk/v41/n02/seymour-m-hersh/the-vice-presidents-men

Advertisements

Sharen mit: Facebook

Twitter

Tumblr

Mehr

LinkedIn

Drucken



WhatsApp

Pinterest



E-Mail

Gefällt mir: Gefällt mir Lade … Ähnliche Beiträge