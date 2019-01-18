The U.S. Military is Poisoning Germany – By Pat Elder for Civilian Exposure

https://www.civilianexposure.org

Germany is experiencing a public health crisis with millions of people potentially

exposed to drinking water contaminated with Per and Poly Fluoroalkyl Substances,

or PFAS.

A major source of this chemical contamination comes from the aqueous film

forming foam (AFFF) used in routine fire-training on U.S. military bases. After

igniting, then dousing massive fires with lethal foam, the American bases allow the

poisons to leach into the groundwater to contaminate neighboring communities

which use groundwater in their wells and municipal water systems.

read the article here:

http://t1p.de/qfb1

