The U.S. Military is Poisoning Germany – By Pat Elder for Civilian Exposure

Germany is experiencing a public health crisis with millions of people potentially
exposed to drinking water contaminated with Per and Poly Fluoroalkyl Substances,
or PFAS.
A major source of this chemical contamination comes from the aqueous film
forming foam (AFFF) used in routine fire-training on U.S. military bases. After
igniting, then dousing massive fires with lethal foam, the American bases allow the
poisons to leach into the groundwater to contaminate neighboring communities
which use groundwater in their wells and municipal water systems.
read the article here:
