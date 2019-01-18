Italian town puts dozens of homes on market for as little as €1 (Guardian)

Officials in Sambuca, in Sicily, seek to revive depopulated town – but there’s a catch
read the article here:
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2019/jan/17/italian-town-sambuca-sicily-dozens-homes-for-sale-one-euro
Advertisements
Co-op Anti-War Café Berlin
Officials in Sambuca, in Sicily, seek to revive depopulated town – but there’s a catch
read the article here:
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2019/jan/17/italian-town-sambuca-sicily-dozens-homes-for-sale-one-euro
Posted on 18. Januar 2019 at 01:56 in Allgemein | RSS feed