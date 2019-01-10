What Trump’s Syrian Withdrawal Really Reveals. A wise decision is greeted by denunciations, obstructionism, imperial thinking, and more Russia-bashing – By Stephen F. Cohen (The Nation)

In this context, there is Trump’s remarkable, but little-noted or forgotten, tweet of December 3 calling on the presidents of Russia and China to join him in “talking about a meaningful halt to what has become a major and uncontrollable Arms Race.” If Trump acts on this essential overture, as we must hope he will, will it too be traduced as “treacherous”—also for the first time in American history? If so, it will again confirm my often-expressed thesis that powerful forces in America would prefer trying to impeach the president to avoiding a military catastrophe. And that those forces, not President Trump or Putin, are now the gravest threat to American national security.

read the complete article and listen to the podcast:

https://www.thenation.com/article/what-trumps-syrian-withdrawal-really-reveals/

