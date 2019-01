This article and series of videos show realities we do not see in the western media. The US, NATO, Saudia Arabia, Israel and Turkey have been defeated in their brutal attempt to take over Syria. This is what life looks like in the capital city, Damascus after dealing with terrorist attacks and mortars (supported by the US). Life is returning to normal.

read article here:

https://popularresistance.org/syria-after-the-defeat-of-imperialism/

