By David Swanson

https://worldbeyondwar.org/bernie-sanders-starts-mentioning-the-military-budget/

Bernie Sanders has added the existence of foreign policy onto the bottom of emails like the one below, after having posted a video of himself quoting the usual Eisenhower quotes on military spending. These changes match the request made when World BEYOND War and RootsAction.org asked 100 prominent people to sign an open letter to U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders urging him to address military spending. Over 13,000 more people signed it. Let’s hope that Senator Sanders builds on this progress. Let’s take the same demand to other politicians.

