The Tyranny of Contamination: The US Military is poisoning Okinawa (World BEYOND War)

By Pat Elder, World BEYOND War, December 31, 2018

High concentrations of the deadly compounds Per-fluoro-octane sulfonate (PFOS) and Per-fluoro-octanoic acid (PFOA), together known as Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) have been found in the drinking water in communities adjacent to the U.S. Air Force’s Kadena Air Base and the U.S. Marine Corps Air Station Futenma in the Japanese Prefecture of Okinawa. The chemicals are found in the fire-fighting foam used in routine fire-training exercises on base.

read the complete article here:

https://worldbeyondwar.org/the-tyranny-of-contamination-the-us-military-is-poisoning-okinawa/

