The Black Alliance for Peace sees the Trump administration’s announced withdrawal of US troops from Syria as “an attempt to realign itself with international law.” The US presence in Syria is “illegal,” said BAP lead organizer Ajamu Baraka. Trump should follow up the total withdrawal from Syria and partial pullback from Afghanistan with a dismantling of AFRICOM, the US Military Command in Africa.

Advertisements

Sharen mit: Facebook

Twitter

Tumblr

Mehr

LinkedIn

Drucken



WhatsApp

Pinterest



E-Mail

Gefällt mir: Gefällt mir Lade … Ähnliche Beiträge