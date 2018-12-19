Russophobia and the Specter of War (Counterpunch)

As anti-Russia hysteria spreads, speech taboos harden; any discourse at odds with tightening official political/media consensus brings immediate blowback, smear-mongering, and (where possible) silencing. It is so obvious that Vladimir Putin is a ruthless, aggressive monster that any dissenting view must be the product of either insanity or Russian propaganda. In this one-dimensional world the recent appearance of Stephen F. Cohen’s important book, War with Russia?, comes with special urgency.

read all: https://www.counterpunch.org/2018/12/19/russophobia-and-the-specter-of-war/

