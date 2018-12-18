Interview with author John Rachel ‘The Peace Dividend: The Most Controversial Proposal in the History of the World’ – by Dave Lindorff

The Peace Dividend: the most controversial proposal in the history of the world (Lulu Publishing). What is the basic idea of this project?

John Rachel: In 1992 with the collapse of the Soviet Union, the citizens of the United States and the world were promised the arrival of a new era of peace and prosperity. The Cold War was over. Much of the money spent in the military standoff with the Soviets, and the preparation for a cataclysmic war, would now be diverted to peaceful ends. This massive reordering of our priorities and the windfall which would result was called the peace dividend. It never arrived.

That same year, Paul Wolfowitz then Under Secretary of Defense for Policy, stated:

“Our first objective is to prevent the re-emergence of a new rival, either on the territory of the former Soviet Union or elsewhere, that poses a threat on the order of that posed formerly by the Soviet Union. This is a dominant consideration underlying the new regional defense strategy and requires that we endeavor to prevent any hostile power from dominating a region whose resources would, under consolidated control, be sufficient to generate global power.”

read the interview here:

https://thiscantbehappening.net/the-peace-dividend-the-most-controersial-proposal-in-the-history-of-the-world/

