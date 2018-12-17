Declassified DIA Report (Defense Intelligence Agency): The CIA and the Muslim Brotherhood. The Narrative of the „Hama Massacre“ in 1982

„The Muslim Brotherhood leadership was fully aware that they had the Assad regime in a „no win“ situation over Hama. If Assad had not acted forcefully against Hama, the rebellion might have spread to other cities which in turn might have led to a full-scale rebellion. Assad’s liberal use of artillery in breaking the resistance in Hama served notice to other cities that he has both the will and the means to retain power. By the same token, however, the Gouvernment’s actions have appalled and stickened a wide spectrum of Syrian society.“

„On 2 February, following a clash between the Muslim Brotherhood an Syrian security forces, the loudspeakers atop the mosque minarets in Hama called on the people to begin a Jihad (Holy Struggle) against the government. The appeal also told the people that arms were available at specified mosques.“

„The total casualties for the Hama incident probably number about 2.000. This includes an estimated 300 – 400 members of the Muslim Brotherhood’s elite Secret Apparatus or about third of their total Secret Apparatus strength in Syria.“

„Nonetheless, Assad’s strategy continues to be based on the realization that most Syrians, regardless of their difference with the present government, do not want the Muslim Brotherhood in power, although they would undoubtly prefer one dominated by Sunni Muslims. Furthermore, the Syrians are pragmatic and realize that Assad has given Syria greater stability during his rule than it has had at any other time since achieving independence in 1946. This is not to say that Assad’s government is popular with all segments of Syrian society, but under the present circumstances it is doubtful any alternative government could do better.“

Source: https://syria360.files.wordpress.com/2013/11/dia-syria-muslimbrotherhoodpressureintensifies-2.pdf

Advertisements

Sharen mit: Facebook

Twitter

Tumblr

Mehr

LinkedIn

Drucken



WhatsApp

Pinterest



E-Mail

Gefällt mir: Gefällt mir Lade … Ähnliche Beiträge