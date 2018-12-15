North and South Korean soldiers cross borders across the demilitarized zone and shook hands.

For the first time in history, North and South Korean soldiers "peacefully" crossed the MDL (yellow sign) today to verify the removal of 22 guard posts https://t.co/gU0VuK6xJ2 pic.twitter.com/ux9dwHs9T2
— NK NEWS (@nknewsorg) December 12, 2018
"Let us take this historic first step [across the MDL] together"
Read our full coverage here: https://t.co/elEoVuYSgT
Footage courtesy of the MND pic.twitter.com/yQkk00VYBO
— NK NEWS (@nknewsorg) December 12, 2018
