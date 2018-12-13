Stand With Okinawa – „Stop the landfill of Henoko / Oura Bay until a referendum can be held in Okinawa

Please post your solidarity message, demanding your representatives take part in protecting Henoko, and connect with organizations and allies to help us fight for our rights as Okinawan people. In addition, organize international solidarity efforts to amplify the urgency of stopping the base construction. Sign the petition to President Trump demanding that the United States stop the landfill of Henoko at
https://petitions.whitehouse.gov/petition/stop-landfill-henoko-oura-bay-until-referendum-can-be-held-okinawa.
https://www.commondreams.org/views/2018/12/12/stand-okinawa
Petition to save Henoko Okinawa
Video here
and here
Advertisements