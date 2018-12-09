RT News – December 08, 2018

Tear gas, water cannon and armored vehicles – that’s Paris right now, on the fourth consecutive weekend of so-called ‚Yellow Vest‘ demonstrations. Our correspondent is there.The end of an era in Germany – as Angela Merkel steps down as leader of her party after 18 years at the helm. She’s replaced by Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer – known as mini-Merkel. Hiding in plain sight – we hear the incredible story of a man who switched from being a trusted al-Qaeda bomb-maker, to being an MI6 informant.

